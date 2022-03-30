Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.52 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

