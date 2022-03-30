Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.66

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.66 and traded as high as $192.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 9,609,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

