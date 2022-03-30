ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

