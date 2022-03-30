Contrasting Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.60% -18.05% -16.86% Silicon Laboratories 258.69% 4.49% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 81.78 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.19 Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 8.33 $2.12 billion $47.41 3.32

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Laboratories 0 4 5 0 2.56

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $205.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

