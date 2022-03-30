Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.