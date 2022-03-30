COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

COSOL Limited (ASX:COSGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from COSOL’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

COSOL Limited provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems. The company also provides digital business solutions, including business process and strategic reviews; legacy data services; and data migration and ongoing support services to clients, as well as implements enterprise resource planning/ enterprise asset management solutions.

