COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from COSOL’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
COSOL Company Profile (Get Rating)
