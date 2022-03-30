Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 4% Higher

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.41. 25,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,426,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

