Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Coursera alerts:

NYSE:COUR opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18. Coursera has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,244.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 181.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.