COVA (COVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,587.00

COVA (COVA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $99,754.65 and $2,587.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

