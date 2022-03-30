Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €24.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.37) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.38 ($41.08).

RNO stock opened at €25.73 ($28.27) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

