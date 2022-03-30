CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.67. CRH shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 8,573 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

