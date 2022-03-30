Critical Analysis: BioAtla (BCAB) & Its Peers

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioAtla to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,191.58% -67.97% -27.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioAtla and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1485 5424 11157 204 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,063.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.19%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.70 BioAtla Competitors $678.56 million $90.86 million -1.68

BioAtla’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioAtla beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

