Critical Analysis: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) versus Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.97%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.95 $35.11 million $2.18 8.91 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

