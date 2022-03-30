Critical Survey: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vipshop alerts:

This table compares Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.35 $734.56 million $1.03 9.30 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.99% 16.53% 9.22% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 8 0 0 2.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.