Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
