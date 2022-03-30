Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 4.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.