Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
CPIX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
