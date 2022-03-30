Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPIX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.