Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

