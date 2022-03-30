Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.
CUTR opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $66.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter.
Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
