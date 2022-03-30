Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

CUTR opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $66.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

