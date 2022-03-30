CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of CYGIY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of -0.01.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.