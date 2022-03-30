CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of CYGIY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of -0.01.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.
