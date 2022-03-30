Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyxtera Technologies Inc. provides data center colocation and interconnection services. Cyxtera Technologies Inc., formerly known as Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

CYXT stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.53.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

