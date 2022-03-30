D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

