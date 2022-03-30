DAOventures (DVD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $125.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $298,252.38 and approximately $125.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006086 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

