Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Lowered to €53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $51.11 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

