Databroker (DTX) Tops One Day Volume of $57.00

Databroker (DTX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

