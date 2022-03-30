David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Quanterix (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.