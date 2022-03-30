DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

