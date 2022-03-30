Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Up 2.4%

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.28. 15,652 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

