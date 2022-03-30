Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $103.78 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $103.78 million and $1.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

