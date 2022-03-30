Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 854,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,431.0 days.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.