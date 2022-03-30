DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $553,000.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $519.02. 713,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,721. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

