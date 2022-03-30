DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.92

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.92 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 132,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($53,086.09).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

