Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

DBGI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

