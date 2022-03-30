DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DILA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

