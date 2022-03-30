Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.94.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.