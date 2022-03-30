Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

