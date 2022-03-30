Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 76.9% in March

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

DLPN stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

