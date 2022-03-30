Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

DOMO stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

