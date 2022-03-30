DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,099 shares of company stock valued at $52,683,343 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

