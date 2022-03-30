Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 232,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $96.41. 111,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

