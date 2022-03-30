Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 304 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

