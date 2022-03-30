Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 560 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TGLS stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.