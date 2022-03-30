Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $54,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

