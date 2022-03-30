Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

