Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 218 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $263.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

