Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 741.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$22.66 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.