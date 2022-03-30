Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.