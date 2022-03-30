Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 224600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

