DXdao (DXD) Price Up 12.7% This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $604.11 or 0.01280652 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $198,736.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00303025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004573 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002973 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.