DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Survey

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and DXI Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.30 $627.63 million $1.16 11.66 DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.16 -$190,000.00 ($0.02) -12.06

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARC Resources and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 15.22% 13.92% 7.06% DXI Capital N/A N/A -642.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About DXI Capital (Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

