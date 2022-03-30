Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.
Shares of DYAI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
